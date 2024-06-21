Embracer Group, the gaming giant that owns the rights to such major franchises as Lord of The Rings, Tomb Raider, and Deus Ex, in its annual report notes that artificial intelligence can significantly expand its capabilities. This was reported by The Verge.

The conglomerate, which recently split into three separate companies, has adopted a “Group Policy on Artificial Intelligence” based on the concept of “empowerment.”

Although the report does not describe this policy, there is a snippet of text in the Risk and mitigation overview section that seems to contain a summary of the company’s position on AI:

AI has the capability to massively enhance game development by increasing resource efficiency, adding intelligent behaviors, personalization, and optimization to gameplay experiences. By leveraging AI, we create more engaging and immersive experiences that provide each player with a unique, dynamic, and personalized experience. We also see great opportunities for AI in game development speed, logistics and planning. Embracer Group also understands the potential risks associated with the use of AI. Our aim is to empower our employees with AI applications.

Many developers are concerned about the desire of companies to use artificial intelligence in game development and how this desire may affect the developers themselves.

Considering the recent optimization measures, when the company laid off more than 1,400 employees and sold many of its studios, Embracer employees have reason to be concerned.

But Thomas Hedman, head of privacy and AI governance at Embracer, says the company doesn’t want to use AI instead of humans.

“We don’t want to replace humans with AI, we want to empower them,” says Hedman, “That’s the basis of our human-centered approach to harnessing the potential of AI.”

Embracer believes that it needs to adopt AI to remain competitive. The company identifies “failure to adopt AI” as a potential major risk.

Failure to use AI will result in the company losing its competitiveness, Embracer says.