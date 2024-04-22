Embracer Group announced that it will split into three separate public companies. The announcement also revealed that 4A Games, the developer of the Metro series, remains part of Embracer despite previous reports about joining the Russian Saber.

The spin-off will create three independent companies: Asmodee Group, Coffee Stain & Friends and Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends.

Asmodee Group will deal with board and card games;

Coffee Stain & Friends will focus on indie, AA, F2P and mobile games;

Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends will deal with AAA projects.

As a separate company, Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends will operate more transparently, offering a better structure to maximize the potential of its highly strategic franchises, with a focus on The Lord of the Rings.

Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends will own almost all the studios of the former Embracer, including Crystal Dynamics, Dambuster Studios, Eidos-Montréal, Flying Wild Hog Studios, Tripwire, Vertigo Games, Warhorse Studios, 4A Games, and many others.