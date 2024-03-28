The publication continues below the advertisement

Embracer Group announced that it is selling The Gearbox Entertainment for $460 million to Take-Two Interactive. Embracer will retain certain companies, including Gearbox Publishing San Francisco, with the rights to publish Remnant, the upcoming Hyper Light Breaker, and some unannounced games.

Embracer also owns Cryptic Studios, which belonged to Gearbox, and their projects Neverwinter Online and Star Trek Online. As well as Lost Boys Interactive and Captured Dimensions studios.

As a result, Take-Two Interactive becomes the owner of the company:

Gearbox Software (Frisco, Texas);

Gearbox Montréal;

Gearbox Studio Quebec;

франшизи Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Homeworld, Risk of Rain, Brothers in Arms, and Duke Nukem.

With this sale, Embracer takes another step towards closing the $2 billion debt from the failed deal in 23rd.