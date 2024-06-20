The new Citroen C3 Aircross is presented - now even 7-seater

French company Citroen has unveiled a new generation of its Citroen C3 Aircross compact crossover, which embodies a familiar idea: the desire to make a larger and more spacious car based on the small hatchback Citroen C3.

Visually, this is immediately noticeable in the significantly lengthened body: while the Citroen C3 hatch barely exceeded the 4-meter mark, the Citroen C3 Aircross crossover stretches up to 4.39 meters in length. The new Citroen C3 Aircross also features a modified rear roof pillar with an additional side window that goes into the trunk lid glass and visually resembles Opel Frontera. However, the overall design of the headlights and lanterns, the shape of the windows, and the plastic wheel arch covers demonstrate the kinship between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Citroen C3 models.

A significant increase in size was not just for fun, but to provide more space in the cabin – after all, from now on, Citroen C3 Aircross can be 5- or even 7-seater! The third row of a pair of folding seats is installed in the trunk, which in this case has only a symbolic volume of 40 liters. However, if you fold down the third-row seats, the trunk will increase to 330 liters. And if you choose the 5-seater version of the Citroen C3 Aircross, the trunk will reach 460 liters. At the same time, the second row of seats can be adjusted forward/backward.

The front of the cabin of the new Citroen C3 Aircross crossover is also quite original. The dashboard seems to be divided into two levels: there is a projection display for the driver and a central 10.25-inch display on top; there are various shelves below. The steering wheel with extremely wide spokes also attracts special attention. We’re also promised ultra-soft seats with an additional layer of foam.

The engine range of the Citroen C3 Aircross should include a 1.2-liter 100-horsepower gasoline turbo engine paired with an automatic transmission, its 136-horsepower hybrid version paired with an e-DCT robotic transmission, as well as an electric version with an 83 kW or 113 hp electric motor and a 44 kWh battery.

Sales of the car in Europe will begin soon. Currently, only a price benchmark is indicated: less than 20 thousand euros for the regular gasoline version, less than 30 thousand euros for the electric version. We will know the date of the new Citroen C3 Aircross in Ukraine and the price of the car later. But we really want this compact, stylish electric car to attract not only with its 5/7-seat interior, but also with its price.