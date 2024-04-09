Oldies will probably remember the Opel Frontera as a frame SUV of the 1990s and 2000s with a rather dynamic design and Isuzu pedigree. However, the name Frontera has recently disappeared – until today, when it reappeared in the Opel product line: meet the new generation of Opel Frontera!

However, if the name remains, the car has changed completely. From now on, Opel Frontera is nothing more than another compact crossover: it seems that the story of the return of the Suzuki Grand Vitara is repeating itself. But, of course, in this case, everything is made in accordance with the stylistic requirements of Opel: the branded Opel Vizor “face” with a dark horizontal panel and flat headlights, the Opel Pure Panel interior with dual 10-inch displays, etc.

So far, only the first images of the Opel Frontera and the first information have been released. In addition to the distinctive design and interior, the new Opel Frontera features comfortable Intelli-Seats, a spacious 460-liter trunk, and roof rails with a load capacity of up to 200 kg.

In addition, there is information about the powertrains for the Opel Frontera: either fully electric or hybrid with 48-volt technology. There are no specifics, but we can probably count on the already well-known technology of the Stellantis concern. That is, in the case of an electric vehicle, an electric motor of 100-115 kW (136-156 hp) and a battery of 50-54 kWh. And for the hybrid, a 1.2-liter gasoline turbo engine paired with a 6-speed “robot” and an electric motor: the total power will reach 100-136 horsepower.

It is certain that the new Opel Frontera compact crossover will replace the outdated Opel Crossland and should cost the same or have a slight price increase. More information will be available closer to the start of sales.