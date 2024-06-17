At MWC 2024, Samsung showed the Galaxy Ring smart ring. This device should help users track their physical condition and sleep more conveniently.

The accessory is expected to go on sale next month. It is not surprising that more and more information about it has started to appear on the web and you can even find some “live” photos.

9to5google reports that Samsung is developing a proprietary way to charge the Galaxy Ring. A charging case will be available for the gadget, which resembles those used for headphones. The image of the accessory was shared by an insider Ice Universe on Weibo.

As you can see, there is a special place inside the case for the ring with the charging contacts. You can also see two thin lines – one on the ring and the other on the charger. This is probably a visual guide for users on how to position the ring correctly.

We’ll find out if this is true soon – the Galaxy Ring is expected to be released along with new Samsung gadgets at a presentation on July 10.