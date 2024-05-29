New details have emerged about Samsung’s upcoming devices – the Galaxy Flip6 folding smartphone and the Galaxy Ring smart ring. This is reported by MySmartPrice with reference to the certification of devices from PSI Testing and Certification LTD.

The Galaxy Flip6 will have a slightly larger battery, which in the new rating has a capacity of 3,887 mAh, but will be advertised as a 4,000 mAh battery, as previously reported. The previous Flip5 model had a capacity of 3,700 mAh.

As for the smart ring, the Galaxy Ring dimensional grid has been revealed. It is reported that the ring will be available in sizes 5 to 12. This contradicts previous statements by the company, which during the first presentation said that the ring would be in sizes 5 to 13.

The battery in the Samsung smart ring will vary depending on the size. Users will be able to get the device with 17 mAh in sizes 5, 6, and 7; 18.5 mAh for 8, 9, 10; 11; and 22 mAh for 12. The Oura Ring with roughly the same battery capacity gave up to seven days of use, but Samsung says its ring will be able to run for nine days.

The certification list also showed a few more “live” images of the ring in black.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In February, a well-known OnLeaks insider showed renders of the Flip6, which will have a 6.7-inch internal display and a 3.4-inch external display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and cost $999.