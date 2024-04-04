Samsung may bring back the Pro variant for the Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatch and add one of the largest batteries to it, reports 9to5Google.

The EB-BL705ABY battery, designed for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, with a nominal capacity of 578 mAh, has appeared on the regulatory list.

This is one of the largest batteries for smartwatches, second only to the TicWatch Pro 5 with 628 mAh.

Samsung has already introduced watches with a large battery, such as the Watch 5 Pro, which had a claimed capacity of 590 mAh and an actual capacity of 573 mAh and lasted from 2 to 30 days, depending on the mode of use.

Samsung is expected to advertise the Pro version of the new watch, indicating a battery capacity of 600 mAh. In general, the new watch should also provide several days of operation on a single charge.

The presentation of the new Samsung watch will take place in July.