Today, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: The Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most anticipated games not only among Ukrainian players but all over the world. But this became possible due to a number of events, including the financial success of Cossacks 3. The founder of GSC Game World Sergey Grigorievich spoke about this in an interview for Mezha.

One day, when GSC Game World was practically on pause, Sergiy Grigorievich was approached by his brother Yevhen Hryhorovych with a proposal to develop the third part of the Cossacks strategy series.

Without further ado, Sergey gave permission for the development of the threequel under Eugene’s leadership and financed the development at his own expense. In 2014, the studio announced its return to the gaming industry and the start of development of a new game. The community will learn that it is a new part of the “Cossacks” in 2015.

The game paid for its development and sold about 530-610 thousand copies. After the financial success of Cossacks 3, the company started thinking about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 again.

Sergiy notes that with the advent of Steam, it has become much easier for developers to recoup the money spent on development. Previously, the publisher took 75% of the game’s revenue, and some even 85% (Electronic Arts), but now Steam takes only 30%.

With the new opportunities, the studio started developing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 with Yevgeny Grigorievich at the helm and again with Sergey Grigorievich’s money. Later, Max Krippa and Microsoft would join the funding.

Now, there’s only a short time to go before the release – the game is coming out on September 5, 2024 on Xbox Series S | X and PC.