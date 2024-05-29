Recently, Activision officially unveiled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and now Microsoft confirmed that the game will be available on Game Pass on the release day, and also showed a new trailer for the game.

This will be the first game in the franchise, which was one of the key elements of the Microsoft’s deal to buy Activision Blizzard, to be included in the subscription.

As previously reported, the company was not sure whether to add Call of Duty to Game Pass, but the decision was made recently and now it’s official.

It is not yet known whether the company plans to raise prices for Game Pass, given that the decision to add a new Call of Duty to the subscription is likely to have an impact on game sales.

It’s also not yet known whether the company plans to add previous games in the series to the subscription, but we may learn more about this during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, where they will talk about the new game in more detail.