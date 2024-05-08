CMF, Nothing‘s sub-brand of budget products, has already released its own headphones, a smartwatch, and a 65W charger, and now the company is preparing to introduce its own budget smartphone, the CMF Phone(1).

According to 91mobiles, the company’s first smartphone may cost about $140, which is half the price of the Nothing Phone (2a). The smartphone will have three color options: orange, white, and black.

It is also reported that the CMF Phone (1) will be made of plastic, have a single camera on the back, and a 6.5-inch screen with Gorilla Glass protection.

Inside, the smartphone will have a Mediatek Dimensity 5G processor and a 5000 mAh battery with a 33W charging speed. The CMF Phone (1) is also expected to run on Nothing OS, just like the Nothing Phone, and will receive 3 years of system updates and 4 years of security updates.