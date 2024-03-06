CMF, Nothing’s budget sub-brand, has introduced new and cheaper CMF Buds headphones and the new CMF Neckband Pro.

The CMF Buds are a new version of the company’s previous wireless headphones, the Buds Pro. They cost $39, have 4 microphones (versus 6 in the Pro), IP54 water and dust protection, Bluetooth 5.3, and active noise cancellation with transparency mode.

The company promises that a single charge of the headphones will provide 8 hours of listening with noise cancellation turned off, and on a single charge of the case, the headphones will work for 35.5 hours.

The headphones use a customized dynamic 12.4 mm driver, they use AAC and SBC audio codecs, and have Dirac Opteo and Ultra Bass 2.0 technologies.

The CMF Neckband Pro is a $35 headphone that is worn around the neck. The company claims that they can run for 37 hours on a single charge thanks to a 220 mAh battery. Neckband Pro is IP55 waterproof, has 5 microphones and Bluetooth 5.3.

There is a custom dynamic 13.6 mm driver. The headphones support the same codecs as Buds, have Ultra Bass 2.0 technology and spatial sound effect. The headphones also support noise cancellation with transparency mode.