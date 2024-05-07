Tesla continues massive layoffs, now affecting employees in several other departments, including software, service, and engineering. Electrek writes about this with reference to knowledgeable sources.

Tesla employees received the letters between May 3 and 5. The new wave of layoffs follows the company’s announcement last month.

In April, it became known that Tesla was laying off more than 10% of its employees worldwide. At the time, it was reported that at least 14 thousand people would lose their jobs. Although the media suggested that this figure could actually be closer to 20%.

First, the layoffs affected senior positions and high-performing employees. Soon after, it was also announced that Rebecca Tinucci, who headed the Supercharger division, and Daniel Ho, who was the head of the new vehicle program, were also being fired.

After this step, further layoffs were expected. Elon Musk sent an email to other executives and informed them that they would also lose their jobs if they did not cut a larger percentage of their teams.

Elon Musk and Tesla gave several reasons for the layoffs. Initially, the billionaire told employees that it was due to the rapid growth of Tesla’s headcount over the past few years, which led to hiring inefficiencies and duplication of roles.

However, he also recently said that it was about restructuring for the next phase of growth. The layoffs also came after Tesla received weak financial results due to lower-than-expected car deliveries.