Microsoft is preparing a new proprietary language model of artificial intelligence large enough to compete with Google and OpenAI. Reuters reports with reference to The Information, citing The Information.

According to sources, the new project is internally called MAI-1. It is led by Google DeepMind co-founder and former CEO of AI startup Inflection Mustafa Suleiman, who recently joined Microsoft.

The exact purpose of the model has not yet been determined and will depend on how well it works. Microsoft may unveil the new model at the Build developer conference to be held later this month.

According to media reports, the MAI-1 will be “much larger” than the previous smaller open-source models that Microsoft has previously prepared. This means that the new product will be more expensive.

MAI-1 is expected to have approximately 500 billion parameters. The smaller Phi-3 Mini model, which Microsoft released recently, has 3.8 billion parameters.