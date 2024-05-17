The social network formerly known as Twitter has officially changed its domain name. This means that when users enter twitter.com in their browsers, they will now be redirected to the x.com domain. This was reported by The Verge.

In addition, a message about the URL change also appears at the bottom of the X login page, but people are reassured that their privacy and data protection settings remain the same.

It is noteworthy that this was not the only issue. The users of the platform noticed that they could no longer specify “twitter.com” in their posts on X – the inscription automatically changes to “x.com”. They call such actions censorship.

It is noteworthy that the domain change was one of the biggest inconveniences of the company’s rebranding. While many aspects of X have already switched to the new brand, including the official account, mobile apps, and X Premium (also known as Blue) subscription, the platform’s URLs have remained twitter.com since the businessman officially initiated the switch to X.

By the way, Twitter’s rebranding has caused not only these problems. For example, last year, Florida-based marketing agency X Social Media LLC filed a lawsuit against X Corp. over the social network’s renaming. The agency accused X Corp. of unfair competition and infringement of trademark and service mark rights.