LinkedIn will now also have games like Wordle. The company is launching three of its own thinking games – Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb. They are already available on smartphones and the web.

“Games are all about connection for us. LinkedIn’s mission has always been to connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful. And, as the world of work has shifted in the last 20 years since LinkedIn’s founding, so has the way people connect with each other,” Lakshman Somasundaram, Director of Product Management, writes in the announcement.

Pinpoint is a word association game. There are five words in the grid, and the task of users will be to guess which common category all the words belong to. But there is one peculiarity: the five words are hidden and revealed one by one, so the goal of the game is to guess the category as quickly as possible.

Queens is a logic game. The goal here is to fill the grid with queens so that there is one queen in each row, column, and region. And no queens should touch each other. The game also encourages you to guess the location of the queens as quickly as possible.

Finally, another game is Crossclimb. The company advises to think of the game as a combination of a crossword puzzle and a word ladder. By entering words, players will rearrange them so that each word in the ladder differs by only one letter, which opens the last two clues to win the game.

According to the announcement, each game was designed to take only a few minutes to complete and fit into users’ work schedules. Only one variation of the game will be available every day, developed by the best puzzle makers in the world.

Pinpoints and Crossclimbs were created by Paolo Pascoe, the champion of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament and LinkedIn’s games editor. And Queens will be created by a group of creators. This month’s puzzles were created by Thomas Snyder, a three-time world champion in Sudoku.

LinkedIn also wants these games to be used as much as possible to connect with others, so after the game is over, users will be able to see other players, discuss and share their results.