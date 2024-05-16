The development of Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a free-to-play PvEvP action/RPG set in The Division universe, has been suspended. This was reported by IGN.

Ubisoft announced the game’s cancellation during its earnings release, in which the company said it has “reallocated resources to larger opportunities such as XDefiant and Rainbow Six.” The move is part of a larger, ongoing restructuring process at Ubisoft.

“After careful consideration, we have made the tough call to halt development on Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, effective immediately. Our priority now is to support the talented team members at our Red Storm Entertainment studio, who will be transitioning to new projects within our company, including XDefiant and Rainbow Six,” was said in a statement about the game’s cancellation.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland was announced in April 2022, during Division Day. The Division Heartland was supposed to be distributed on a free-to-play basis, and the events of this spinoff, unlike the games of the main series, were to take place in rural areas.

Closed beta testing of The Division Heartland took place in June-July 2023, and in November 2023, the game even received an age rating in Taiwan, so everyone was already expecting an open beta or soft launch. This did not happen.

That is, the closure of Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland means that the game was closed at the final stage of development, almost before release, which does not happen very often, and means that a lot of money, resources and time were simply thrown away. It’s a shame, The Division Heartland looked interesting.