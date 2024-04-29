The current iPhone 15 lineup has already passed its “equator” on the front rows of store shelves, so more and more information about the updates that can be expected from Apple smartphones this year will be released in the near future.

Another version of the potential iPhone 16 variants showed by insider Sonny Dixon:

The general image shows the back panels of all iPhone 16 models with the diagonals of the screens. So, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will remain with the familiar options – 6.1 and 6.7 inches. However, the most notable changes are the camera units. They will also have two sensors, but will change the location to horizontal and significantly reduce the “step” around the flash.

In turn, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will retain the old camera design, but will increase their diagonals to 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. At the same time, this will also affect the overall dimensions of the cases, which are noticeably larger than the “younger” smartphones in the line.

And this is not the first mention of the potential increase in the screens of the iPhone 16 Pro models. A year ago, Ross Young talked about the potential increase in the panels of Apple smartphones this year. At the time, he mentioned exactly the same diagonals as shown in the new image. And a month ago, Korean website Sisajournal also reported about changes in the displays of the next line of iPhones.

So far, insiders have not specified how the diagonal upgrade will affect the size of the cases. Obviously, there will be a more noticeable difference between the new models, but it is interesting how the changes will be felt compared to the current iPhone 15.