Apple is planning to use the new Border Reduction Structure technology for the iPhone 16, which may make the display bezels on the next smartphone almost invisible. This was reported by Phone Arena with reference to the Korean website Sisajournal.

The technology will be used by Samsung and LG, which are the main suppliers of Apple’s displays. In addition, this innovation will be available on all versions of the iPhone 16, not just the Pro.

The bezel reduction methods that Apple has used in the past have had difficulty reducing the bottom bezel due to heat dissipation issues, but the Border Reduction Structure seems to solve this problem by folding the bottom copper wires upward.

Earlier it was reported that the iPhone 16 will have an A18 processor, which will be manufactured using a 3-nm process, 8 GB of RAM, and vertical camera placement. The Pro and Pro Max models also will have Wi-Fi 7 and faster network connections.