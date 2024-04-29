Ahead of the upcoming Google I/O 2024 conference, which is scheduled for May 14, insider Evan Blass shared images of the company’s next “basic” smartphone. Most likely, the company will present the updated device at this event.

The demonstrated renders showed not only general changes to the next smartphone’s body, but also color options – Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Bay (blue) and Mint (green).

Last year, similar images were published by an OnLeaks insider. As you can see, the Pixel 8a will have a rounder body than the current Pixel 7a. However, since this is a basic model, it will not significantly reduce the bezels around the display: they will still be quite large, and the part under the screen will also be larger than the rest.

As we reported earlier, the Pixel 8a will have a 6.1-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz (the current model has 90 Hz), a Tensor G3 processor, and support for DisplayPort. There will be no significant changes among the cameras, as well as in the design of the rear unit.

The updated model may be more expensive than the current one, but will offer an option with twice the storage capacity – 256 GB.