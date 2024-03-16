Google has announced that this year’s annual Google I/O conference will begin on May 14. The conference will traditionally take place near the company’s headquarters at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, 9to5Google reports.

The conference will last 2 days and will be broadcast online. Registration is open and free of charge.

Since 2016, Google has been holding I/O at a concert venue, although there was no show in 2020, and a year later it was held entirely online. This year’s conference will have a small live audience and a live stream for everyone else.

We can expect a lot of AI announcements and more details about Android 15. As for the devices, we can expect the announcement of Pixel 8a and Pixel Fold 2.