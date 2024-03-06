The Pixel 8A, a lower-cost version of Google’s smartphones, will have 256 GB of storage, but will have a higher price tag than previous models. WinFuture writes about this with reference to German retailers.

The new smartphone will have 4 colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (beige), Bay (light blue) and Mint (light green). So far, the 256 GB storage option is only available for the black model, while other colors are only available in the 128 GB version.

The price of the smartphone will rise to €570 compared to €499 for the Pixel 7A. For the 256 GB model, you will have to pay even more – €630. It’s worth noting that these are not official prices, so the cost of the smartphones may differ at release.

Earlier, renders of the Pixel 8A were also leaked, showing a 6.1-inch display, two cameras at the back, a more rounded body, like the flagship models, and slightly larger display bezels.

The smartphone is expected to have 8 GB of RAM and run on the same Tensor G3 processor as the flagship models.