Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus may be ready for sale by the end of next year. This was stated by the manufacturer’s CEO Elon Musk, Reuters reports.

Several companies are betting on humanoid robots to meet potential labor shortages and perform repetitive tasks in industries such as logistics, retail, manufacturing, etc.

Tesla is one such company. During a call with investors, Elon Musk suggested that the Optimus robot will be able to perform tasks at the factory by the end of this year.

Last December, Tesla unveiled a new generation of its humanoid robot Optimus. In the video, the movements of Optimus Gen 2, especially the upper part of its body, attracted considerable attention.

Soon, Optimus acquired new skills and started folding a T-shirt on the table. However, the robot’s movements and technical skill are obviously programmed actions, not the achievement of artificial intelligence.