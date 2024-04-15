The next Pixel 9 series will feature a new Tensor G4 chip with Exynos Modem 5400, which will support satellite communications, Android Authority reports, citing anonymous sources.

Modems have been a known source of problems on the Pixel since Google switched to its semi-custom Tensor chips in 2021. Since the chips were developed in collaboration with Samsung’s S.LSI division, Google decided to use Exynos modems to simplify development, unlike previous Pixels that used solutions from Qualcomm.

Fortunately, with the development of the new platform, problems began to occur less frequently, especially after Tensor G2 switched to a new modem, the Exynos Modem 5300 (which is also used in the Pixel 8 series). Now the modem is less of an issue than it used to be. However, it is worth noting that it is still not perfect. For example, Pixel 7 and 8 users reported problems after the March 2024 update.

Tensor G4 is equipped with a completely new modem: Samsung Modem 5400, which now supports 3GPP Rel. 17, which provides support for 5G terrestrial networks (NTN), i.e. satellite communication, like in the iPhone.

The modem will be available on all Tensor G4 devices with cellular support, including the next-generation Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold series.

It is also reported that Google is in the early stages of developing a 5G tablet codenamed “clementine” with the same modem. However, it is currently unknown when and if this device will appear on the market.

Exynos Modem 5123 Exynos Modem 5300 Exynos Modem 5400 У парі з Tensor (first generation) Tensor G2, Tensor G3 Tensor G4 5G support 3GPP Release 15 3GPP Release 16 3GPP Release 17 Support for satellite communication No No Yes Devices Pixel 6 series, 6a Pixel 7 series, 7a, 8 series, 8a, Pixel Fold Pixel 9 series, new Pixel Fold, future 5G tablets

Google has made significant progress in integrating satellite support into Android 15. Thanks to NTN support in the Exynos Modem 5400, the Pixel 9 series will be the first to receive built-in satellite support in Android.

Initially, this feature will be provided by T-Mobile (created in collaboration with SpaceX), and in the future, other providers may join it. Satellite communication will allow sending text messages but not making calls.

In addition, a special application called Satellite Gateway will make it easy to contact emergency services using a feature called SOS Emergency Assistance.