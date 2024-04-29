Google has laid off its entire Python development team in the United States, Business Today reports. According to the report, the company plans to hire cheaper labor outside the country to reduce costs.

The U.S. Python team consisted of up to 10 employees who were responsible for overseeing a large part of the Python ecosystem at Google. Their work included maintaining a stable version of Python, updating thousands of third-party packages, and developing type checking.

Now, Google is reportedly building a new team from scratch in Munich, Germany.

Earlier, it was also reported that Google cut jobs in its real estate and finance departments. Google CFO Ruth Porat sent an email to employees saying that the restructuring involves expanding the company’s presence in Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.

In addition, in January, Google laid off hundreds of employees from various teams, including engineering, hardware, and assistant teams, as the company increases investments and develops its AI offerings.