According to unofficial information, Samsung is working on a premium model of its foldable smartphone – Galaxy Fold6 Ultra, reports GalaxyClub.

According to the latest reports, the company has three Fold6 models in the works: a regular, cheaper model, which may be shown in the fall, and Ultra, which is currently being prepared only for South Korea.

This information was confirmed by the model number of one of the devices Samsung is working on – SM-F958. For example, the Galaxy Fold5 had the SM-F946 number, the Galaxy Fold6 will receive the SM-F956 number, but all Ultra smartphones have an 8 at the end, such as the S24 Ultra, which has the SM-S928 number.

According to GalaxyClub, there are currently no details on whether the smartphone will be completely limited to South Korea or whether Samsung will prepare a version for global release later.

Earlier, renders and specifications of the regular version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold6 smartphone were published online.