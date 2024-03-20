Samsung may introduce a cheaper foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold 6 in the fall. This was reported by The Elec.

In the summer, the company will introduce regular versions of the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 folding smartphones, while the more affordable model will be presented around the same time as the iPhone 16 – September-October.

In addition, Samsung plans to present and release foldable smartphones later this year. Last year, the company started production of the devices in late May, while this year it plans to start in early May. The smartphones are expected to go on sale in mid-July.

The company is now focused on making Fold 6 thinner than the previous model. This is due to competition in the folding smartphone market from Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers.

At the same time, the cheaper model should be even thinner. Unlike the standard Galaxy Fold model, the cheaper model will not have S Pen support, which will make the smartphone lighter and even thinner.

Samsung is currently planning to ship about 200-300 thousand cheaper Galaxy Fold 6, but the release of the smartphone in the same period as the new iPhones could negatively affect sales.