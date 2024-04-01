Insider Evan Blass shared video teasers of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone, reports GSMArena.

The teasers, which look like promotional videos, show that the smartphone will have rounded display bezels. It is also reported that the Edge 50 Ultra will have Gorilla Glass and IP68 water and dust protection.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with 165Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will have three cameras – a 50-megapixel primary and a 72mm periscope module, which is expected to offer 3x optical zoom. The third lens is likely to be ultra-wide-angle.

We remind you that earlier renders of Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion were also leaked. As for the specs, there is information on the web that the smartphone will get a new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and options for up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The presentation of all smartphones is scheduled for April 3.