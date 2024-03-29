Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets have received a new and improved battery statistics page that shows battery usage again after the device is unplugged, 9to5Google reports.

In the Device Care update, the company canceled the change in the way battery statistics are tracked on Galaxy devices. The app used to show charge statistics for the last 24 hours, resetting the data at the end of each day.

Now the page again shows statistics based on the time since the last full charge. This gives you a more accurate picture of how your battery has been performing, as the 24-hour view wasn’t always as meaningful. However, you can choose between these two modes in the app to choose the one you prefer.