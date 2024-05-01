Xiaomi, in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), presented Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition to mark the company’s tenth anniversary in the Indian market.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition has the same hardware as the standard version, but has a blue and white design inspired by the Argentine football team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The package includes a power adapter and a golden SIM eject tool with the AFA logo. This logo is also placed on the back of the smartphone with the number 10.

It symbolizes 10 years of Xiaomi’s work in India. Also, 10 is the number on the shirt of Lionel Messi, who captained the Argentina national team in 2022.

In addition, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition comes with a themed interface, including a special lock screen, wallpaper, and icons.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition comes in a single 12GB/512GB configuration for INR 37,999 ($455) and will be available in India from May 15.