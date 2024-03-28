Twitch is once again changing the rules of the community regarding sexual content and nudity during broadcasts. This time, it is forbidden to stream intimate parts of the body.

Recently, a new trend started on the platform, where streamers displayed a picture from the game on intimate parts of their bodies, such as their breasts or buttocks. Such broadcasts gained a lot of publicity on social media.

I’ve officially seen it all 💀pic.twitter.com/gZ96jSa3hD — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 16, 2024

So such broadcasts were banned. Twitch’s community guidelines state that content that focuses on intimate parts of the body while wearing clothes, such as buttocks, groin, or breasts, is now prohibited.

This is not the first time the company has changed its rules regarding sexual content on the platform in recent times. At the end of 2023, the company first allowed certain sexual content such as hints of full or partial nudity, but later banned it again.