CNN reported that the House of Representatives passed the bill “Protecting Americans from Programs Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act”, which could lead to a ban on TikTok in the United States.

According to this law, the Chinese company ByteDance must sell TikTok to a company not affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, or the application will be blocked in the United States.

From the moment the bill comes into force, ByteDance will have about 5 months to sell the social network.

This caused a strong reaction: American TikTok users began receiving push notifications about a potential ban on the service by Congress. The company urged its customers to call Congress to prevent the app from being blocked.

On the other hand, the first buyers have already started to appear for the promising product, we previously wrote that the former CEO of Activision Blizzard Bobby Kotick expressed interest in buying TikTok and talked about it with the current CEO of ByteDance Zhang Yiming.