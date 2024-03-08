TikTok is trying to enlist the support of American users at a time when the social network may be banned in the United States, writes The Verge.

Local users of the video platform began receiving push notifications from TikTok about a potential ban on the service by Congress. This, according to TikTok, “would deprive 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free expression.”

The messages also say that a ban on the service in the United States “would harm millions of businesses, destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country, and deprive artists of an audience.”

Among other things, the push notifications call for calls to congressmen about a possible ban on TikTok. The service writes that users should make such calls to “let Congress know what TikTok means” to them and tell them not to support the bill.

As a reminder, a group of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a bill that, if passed, would force Chinese internet company ByteDance to sell TikTok or lead to its ban in the United States.

The document is called the “Protecting Americans from Programs Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act.”