Nintendo and Illumination are working on the second part of the cartoon Super Mario Bros. Movie, writes Bloomberg.

Illumination’s founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, the original creator of the game, will work on the film.

The film will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with Matthew Vogel also returning to the role of screenwriter. The movie will be released on April 3, 2026.

So far, no other details about the new animated film have been announced.

The first installment of Super Mario Bros. at the Movies grossed a record $1.3 billion, becoming the second most profitable cartoon in history and the second most profitable movie of 2023.

Besides this project, Nintendo is also working on The Legend of Zelda, directed by Wes Ball, known for the The Maze Runner trilogy.