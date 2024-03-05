Instagram has finally allowed users to edit sent direct messages. However, this can only be done within 15 minutes of sending, reports Engadget.

The Instagram direct messaging tool was introduced back in 2013. But users still had no way to edit them after the fact. Now Meta is changing that with an update for Instagram.

To use the feature, you need to press and hold the message you sent. In the menu that appears, select the edit option and make the necessary changes.

Earlier this year, Instagram introduced a feature aimed at teenagers. At night, they will receive a reminder to close the app and go to bed.

In addition, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi recently reported that Instagram is working on a new feature. It is about the ability to write messages using artificial intelligence. He suggested that the tool would paraphrase users’ messages in different styles.