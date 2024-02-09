Instagram is working on a new feature. It is the ability to write messages using artificial intelligence. This was reported by application researcher Alessandro Paluzzi on the X platform.

Answering questions from other social media users, he suggested that the tool would paraphrase users’ messages in different styles.

He compared the future option to Google’s Magic Compose. This feature creates response suggestions according to the specified style and context of the discussion. With Magic Compose, you can get suggestions on how to start a chat, reply to a message, or change the style of a draft.

By the way, last fall, for the first time in many years, Instagram introduced new filters. On iOS, there are more than 25 of them in addition to the existing ones.

Instagram has also recently introduced a feature aimed at teenagers. At night, they will receive reminders to close the app and go to bed.