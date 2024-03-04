On March 4, the value of Bitcoin exceeded $64 thousand and updated its maximum since the end of 2021, reports Reuters.

At the beginning of the Asian day, the cryptocurrency reached $64,285, the highest level in two years. The Bitcoin record was set on November 21, 2021, when it reached $68,999.99.

As you know, the value of cryptocurrencies has been growing rapidly lately. For example, on February 27, the value of Bitcoin reached $57,036 thousand at the Asian auction. This was facilitated by the activity of major players.

In general, however, Bitcoin owes its popularity to the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding bitcoin in the United States. This happened in early 2024 and stimulated activity from large investors.

Even before this decision was made, it was expected that it could open the market to millions of investors and attract billions of dollars in investment. So far, the relevant applications have been rejected in the United States, in part because of the alleged vulnerability of the cryptocurrency market to manipulation.