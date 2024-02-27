The value of Bitcoin has updated its maximum in two years and reached $57,036 thousand at the Asian auction. This was facilitated by the activity of major players, Reuters reports.

The value of the cryptocurrency rose by more than 10% in two sessions after the announcement by MicroStrategy, a software development firm that is also a crypto investor. The company said it recently acquired about 3,000 bitcoins worth $155 million.

Bitcoin also owes its popularity to the recent approval of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. On Monday, trading volumes in some of these funds rose sharply. Cryptocurrency-related companies also rose.

“…the demand driven by U.S. spot ETFs seems to be relentless,” said Justin d’Anetan, head of Asia partnerships at Keyrock.

We would like to remind you that in February, Bitcoin rose in price by 32% and achieved the largest monthly increase since January 2023.