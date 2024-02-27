Amid the AI fever, NVIDIA shares are growing like wildfire. The company increased its revenue by 256% and even became more expensive than Amazon and Google for a while. The Visual Capitalist website calculated how much you could earn on NVIDIA shares if you invested $5,000 at different times in the company’s history.
If you had bought $5,000 worth of NVIDIA shares in 2000 when they cost $0.77 per share, they would now be worth $4,718,052 (as of February 15, 2024). $5,000 from 2010 (share price $3.85) would have turned into $943,610. $5,000 from 2015 (share price $4.80) would have turned into $756,854.
Even in 2020, it wasn’t too late to buy NVIDIA. $5,000 invested 4 years ago (the value of the shares was $59.11) would have turned into $61,460. In 2023, the profit decreased because the shares pumped up by AI were already worth $195.37, but you could still triple your money by turning $5,000 into $18,595. And you say Bitcoin, that’s where the real gold mine is.
Bonus. Changes in Intel and NVIDIA capitalization over the past 10 years. Sic transit gloria mundi.
Still pinching myself that I bought NVIDIA back in 2016 🥷😱🫡
— Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) February 24, 2024
Loading comments …