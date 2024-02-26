Honor Magic6 Pro

The Chinese brand Honor, which returned to Ukraine last year has shown its flagship Magic6 Pro model at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, which will be offered in Europe for 1299 euros.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2800×1280 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, and a declared peak brightness of up to 5000 nits (up to 1800 nits in normal mode). Interestingly, despite the trend for flat displays, Magic6 Pro is not just rounded, but rounded on all four sides.

The smartphone platform uses the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 750 graphics. It is complemented by 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal UFS 4.0 memory. Wireless modules include Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC, and APTX HD. In addition, there is an infrared sensor for using a smartphone as a remote control for compatible equipment. GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo satellite systems are supported for navigation.

The Magic6 Pro runs on Android 14, with the MagicOS 8.0 interface on top of it. Google services are present in the device, so it can be stated that the formal separation from Huawei allowed Honor to circumvent the sanctions imposed on the parent company by the United States.

Support for AI functions is also included. Magic6 Pro will feature Meta’s built-in Llama 2 artificial intelligence model and will be able to answer questions, generate and read text without access to the Internet.

The system of main smartphone cameras has three modules:

50 megapixel wide-angle with variable aperture f/1.4-f/2.0 and optical stabilization;

50 megapixel ultra-wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture and electronic stabilization;

180 megapixel periscopic telephoto with f/2.6 aperture, 2.5x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom and optical stabilization.

The front camera in Magic6 Pro is 50-megapixel with an additional infrared module for face recognition.

The smartphone’s built-in battery has a capacity of 5600 mAh and supports wired charging up to 100 W and wireless charging up to 66 W.

Measuring 162.5 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm, the Magic6 Pro will be available in Europe in two versions – with a glass back in black and a green faux leather cover. Due to the different materials, the weight of the versions differs slightly, with the black version weighing 229 grams and the green version 225 grams. Both versions are IP68 water and dust resistant.