In an interview with Game File, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer answered questions about the future of games on discs and Call of Duty in Game Pass, but without giving any specifics.

When asked whether the company plans to completely abandon physical releases of games, Phil said that the company supports physical media.

“We are supportive of physical media, but we don’t have a need to drive that disproportionate to customer demand. We ship games physically and digitally, and we’re really just following what the customers are doing. And I think our job in running Xbox is to deliver on the things that a majority of the customers want. And right now, a majority of our customers are buying games digitally,” said Phil Spencer.

He also said that despite the fact that the company has already released an all-digital Series S, there are no plans to completely abandon physical release of games in the near future.

As for the release of Activision Blizzard games, including Call of Duty, Game Pass still does not have a clear answer.

“Our intent is the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard and XGS—Xbox Game Studios—will be on Game Pass, day one,” Phil Spencer added.

It is not clear what this means for Activision Blizzard games. Earlier, Phil Spencer said that they needed more time to prepare all the projects for the subscription release, but so far except for Diablo IV there have been no other announcements.

Games in Game Pass on the first day could potentially mean that the next Call of Duty, which will tell the story of the Gulf War, will be released on Game Pass on the day of release. However, there is still plenty of time before the official announcement and release of the game, and it is too early to say anything.