2K may become the developer of the next official FIFA game. Earlier it was reported that the publisher had been looking at the FIFA license for years.

2023 was the first year without a new FIFA game in three decades. Since its inception in 1993, the series has been developed and published by Electronic Arts. FIFA and EA Sports have decided to end their partnership in 2022 after the latter showed unwillingness to pay the license fees demanded by the football federation. After that, EA released the last installment of the franchise under the current contract, FIFA 23, which was released in September 2022.

And while the company continued to invest its experience in football simulations, working on the newly created EA Sports FC series, FIFA decided to start looking for a new development partner. According to unofficial information, the company found such a partner in 2K.

These rumors were started by a user of the platform X Kurakasis. Although this person has never claimed to have insider information about the industry, he has years of experience finding scoops on such as the name of a new Indiana Jones game from open sources.

An analysis by Game Rant of the intellectual property filing history of 2K and its parent company Take-Two Interactive has not revealed any activity that would indicate that 2K is planning to develop a FIFA game. FIFA itself has also not applied for registration of video game-related trademarks after its break with EA. However, the football governing body has already confirmed that the new FIFA game will be created without EA’s participation.

In general, the development of a new FIFA with the participation of 2K is neither incredible nor new. On the one hand, the company boasts extensive experience in creating sports simulators, and its portfolio includes highly successful franchises such as NBA 2K, PGA Tour 2K, and WWE 2K. There were also signs that 2K was considering buying the FIFA license even before EA officially decided not to renew its exclusive rights.