In the United States, a federal judge has ordered Elon Musk to testify again as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) investigation into the $44 billion purchase of Twitter, writes Reuters.

This decision was made by Judge Laurel Beeler on Saturday, February 10. According to the ruling, the regulator and the billionaire have a week to agree on a date and place for the testimony.

Last October, the SEC sued Elon Musk to force him to testify in the case. The investigation is trying to find out whether the billionaire violated federal securities laws when he bought Twitter shares.

According to the lawyers representing the SEC, Elon Musk did not appear for testimony in September, although he was served with a subpoena back in May. The commission stated that it tried to find an acceptable time and place to meet with the billionaire, offering him various options to choose from.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, claimed that he had already testified in this case. He also accused the regulator of persecution.