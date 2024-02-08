Apple continues to work on the foldable iPhone and now the company has “at least two” prototypes of horizontally foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Flip, writes The Verge.

Despite the work on prototypes, they probably won’t go into mass production until 2026-2027. Reportedly, the company wants to make a smartphone with a screen on the outside, but engineers are having problems with the design because the device breaks easily.

One of the key points that the company wants to implement in foldable smartphones is their thickness. It should be the same as that of conventional iPhones, but there are also difficulties with fitting a battery and display components into such a device.

It is also reported that Apple is developing a prototype of a foldable iPad, which should be similar in size to the iPad Mini and have an 8-inch screen. Engineers are now trying to reduce the crease in the center of the display and create a hinge that will allow the display to be flat when unfolded.

Recent reports from analysts have hinted that the company could begin production of a foldable 7 or 8-inch device in 2026-2027.