Earlier, Mozilla launched a tool to detect your personal data on unwanted websites, and now it also gives you the opportunity to delete this information.

The Monitor tool notified users when their personal data was published on brokerage websites. Now, the company has introduced a paid enhancement, Monitor Plus, which will allow you to find out where this data is used and even remove it completely.

“When we launched Monitor, our goal was to help people discover where their personal info may have been exposed. Now, with Monitor Plus, we’ll help people take back their exposed data from data broker sites that are trying to sell it,” said Tony Amaral-Cinotto, Product Manager of Mozilla Monitor at Mozilla. “Our long-standing commitment to put people’s needs first and our easy step-by-step process makes Monitor Plus unique. Additionally, we combine breach alerts and data broker removal to offer an all-in-one protection tool and make it easier for people to feel and be safe online.”

The company now offers a free one-time scan with Monitor so that users can see where their personal information has been published on sites that sell it.

Users will then be prompted to use the Monitor Plus tool, which costs $8.99, to delete this data. Once you subscribe, Monitor Plus will continuously scan similar sites for your data and make requests for its removal.