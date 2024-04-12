DuckDuckGo launches a new monthly subscription for $9.99 – Privacy Pro. The package will include a VPN, the ability to remove confidential information from unwanted sources, and identity theft recovery.

The browser itself already allows users to search and browse privately, and the Privacy Pro subscription will allow you to limit the access of data intermediaries to personal information and gain even more protection.

The first feature offered by the subscription is a VPN. The company claims that it does not store any logs of user activity. Also, the VPN will work not only for the browser but also for all user activity on the device. There can be five connected devices.

Another feature will allow users to remove sensitive data, such as name and home address, from people search sites that store and sell it. This feature will help fight identity theft and spam.

Identity theft is no joke! That’s why DuckDuckGo, in cooperation with Iris, offers an opportunity to remedy this situation.

If a user’s identity is stolen, Irisa will collect some details about the situation to provide assistance, without any personal information being shared between Iris and DuckDuckGo.

By collecting the necessary data, Iris can help restore credit after a fraud incident, cancel and restore documents, help with emergency travel, uncover fraudulent medical claims, and more.

For now, these features will be available only in the US, but the company promises to expand them to other countries in the future.