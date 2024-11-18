Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI test drive: engine of progress or engine of sales?

The scheduled update of the Skoda Kamiq crossover was a great reason for a meeting and another article. Especially given the 1.0 TSI engine with 115 hp under the hood of the test car: it looks almost optimal for a model of this format; don’t you agree? So let’s analyze everything in the format of a detailed review.

Design: compact, ale crossover

The appearance and name of the car clearly indicate that we are looking at a crossover, even if it is the smallest in the European Skoda lineup. As for the name, I mean the mandatory use of the letters K and Q in the designation of all crossovers, starting with the Kodiaq; then there were Karoq Kamiq and other cars, but let’s not forget about the pioneer Skoda Yeti. As for the exterior, I’m talking about the classic three-dimensional silhouette with a clearly defined hood, a rather stretched roof, and additional windows in the trunk area. Also note the considerable ground clearance of 188-156 mm depending on the load and the protective elements on the bumpers.

The recent updates are intended to further emphasize the vehicle’s strength. The radiator grille has grown in size and is mounted more vertically, the front bumper has a new lower cover, and similar changes have taken place at the rear – all of which should symbolize an even greater SUV component in the character of the Skoda Kamiq crossover. However, these changes are barely noticeable and will only be understood by the brand’s fans. The easiest way to recognize the updated Skoda Kamiq crossover is to look at its larger headlights (always LED and optionally even matrix) and new lights, which now look like they are made of several light segments.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Very simple: Skoda Kamiq is the most compact B-SUV crossover in the European Skoda lineup . This is confirmed by the following dimensions: length – 4.24 meters; width – 1.79 meters; height – 1.56 meters; wheelbase – 2.65 meters; ground clearance of the car is stated at 188-156 mm (depending on the load). Interestingly, in terms of wheelbase and ground clearance, the smaller crossover Skoda Kamiq even slightly outperforms the larger crossover Skoda Karoq.

The mention of the wheelbase is not just for fun, but to explain the good supply of legroom for rear passengers. Although the overall small dimensions of the Skoda Kamiq are still felt. For example, due to the moderate body height (usually crossovers are taller), the seating position of the driver and passengers in the cabin is rather “passenger car” with legs stretched horizontally. Inside the Skoda Kamiq, there is no upright body position and no feeling of a large amount of headroom, as is usually the case with tall crossovers – in terms of the seating format, the Skoda Kamiq offers something in between a crossover and a passenger wagon. However, in the B-SUV class, this car is one of the most spacious on the market today.

It is also one of the most practical and comfortable. The Simply Clever approach is evident as soon as you board, when the retractable door covers protect the doors from impact and damage. It continues in the cabin with a deep niche and cup holders in the front, additional pockets on the seatbacks and a box organizer in the rear. And finally, it is worth noting the spacious 400-liter trunk with enough shelves and hooks to carry two cars. Of course, something is included as standard, something is an accessory; however, the fact is that the Skoda Kamiq crossover has it all. As well as surprisingly pleasant interior materials, where the soft plastic of the front panel is combined with a light pile coating. This is where practicality (how to wipe?) gave way to emotions, what a pleasant coating to the touch!

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The interior of the Skoda Kamiq is dominated by a sense of quality and spaciousness: in front, you notice pleasant panel materials, as well as seemingly ordinary seats, but with a good combined finish; in the back, you give a “plus” for legroom. A special mention for practicality: lots of pockets and niches, ventilation deflectors for rear passengers, a spacious trunk with numerous clips, hooks, and shelves. The updated car is recognizable by its 8-inch digital instrument panel and a new multimedia system with an 8.25-inch touchscreen display. Speaking of updates…

Technology: expectations of electronics updates and unexpected changes in technology under the hood

The Skoda Kamiq crossover is built on another variation of the MQB platform (a variant of the MQB-A0 platform), and there are no technological surprises: independent front suspension of the MacPherson type, rear semi-independent suspension based on a transverse beam, all-wheel drive is not available in any of the versions – only the front. For the entire time of the model’s existence, small 3- or 4-cylinder engines with a capacity of up to 150 hp have been installed under the hood, which are offered in combination with a traditional “manual” or “automatic” in the form of a 7-speed DSG robotic box with a pair of “dry” clutches. So: this is a typical B-SUV representative.

The recent update of the Skoda Kamiq crossover took place simultaneously with the update of the Skoda Scala – after all, these are two related cars – and gave them similar visual changes: headlights, grilles, bumpers and their covers, wheels, etc. The most interesting changes are those to the electronics: a fully digital instrument panel (the usual instruments with arrows are no longer offered at all), a new multimedia system, and new driver assistance systems.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The branded infographic makes it possible to quickly understand all the changes that have taken place with the updated Skoda Kamiq – appearance, interior, equipment. However, this infographic does not reveal very important changes in the range of engines available on the Ukrainian market.

At the time of the model launch in Ukraine, the Skoda Kamiq crossover was offered with a 1.6 MPI atmospheric gasoline engine paired with a manual or a classic hydromechanical automatic, as well as a 1.5 TSI engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic. However, in Europe, from the moment the model was launched, the base engine was the 1.0 TSI with 95 or 115 hp, mated to a manual or DSG automatic. And coincidentally, around the time of the Skoda Kamiq model update, the production of 1.6 MPI engines was stopped (i.e., this is a decision of the manufacturer as a whole, not the Ukrainian importer).

Therefore, from now on, Skoda Kamiq in Ukraine will be offered with a 1.0 TSI engine instead – as it has been in Europe since the model’s launch. This is exactly what is installed under the hood of the test car: a 1.0 TSI 3-cylinder gasoline engine with an output of 115 hp (5000-5500 rpm) and a torque of 200 Nm (2000-3500 rpm), which is paired with a 7-speed DSG robotic transmission. This all promises us acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 10.1 seconds, a top speed of 192 km/h, fuel consumption in the city cycle of 6.1-6.5 liters per 100 km, and fuel consumption in the country cycle of 4.7-4.9 liters per 100 km. So…

Behind the wheel: the story of when the chassis asks for more power

I have seen this 1.0 TSI + 7DSG pair under the hood of various small cars from the VAG Group. For example, for the Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza hatchbacks, this is the optimum, close to the ideal: a light engine and nose, enough power and dynamics, and good economy. For the small SEAT Arona crossover, this combination seems to be just enough. However, note that the Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza are 4.05-4.06 meters long and weigh 1.1-1.2 tons; the SEAT Arona crossover has already stretched to 4.14 meters and is already slightly over the 1.2-ton mark. But this increase in size and weight cannot last forever – and the Skoda Kamiq crossover is the symbolic “stop word” here.

The 1.0 TSI + 7DSG pair again tries to find a balance between sufficient dynamics and good economy, which usually involves quite early upshifts: the engine constantly stays in the range of 1.7-2-2.5 thousand revs. However, in this case, there is a feeling of barely sufficient traction – for a 1.24-ton crossover, you want more. Therefore, it is necessary to switch on the S-mode of the box quite often, which means a decrease by one, and sometimes two gears relative to the usual D-mode. In this case, the engine crankshaft speed is already in the range of 2-3-3,500 – that is, in the zone of maximum torque. During measurements of dynamics and maximum dynamic acceleration, the revs often reached a value of even 5-6 thousand – that is, the zone of maximum power.

This way everything feels (and is heard) much better, and finally there is more or less enough traction and power to feel normal dynamics. However, it seems that S-mode should be the main one. And one more thing: keep in mind that all this is written for driving conditions when I was in the car alone or with my teenage son. And what happens if you put a family of 3-4 people in the cabin and add bags to the trunk? After all, it was for this purpose that the Skoda Kamiq increased its dimensions relative to related, but smaller and lighter hatchbacks.

The chassis easily copes with this power and level of dynamics. Clarity and lightness in turns, moderate body roll, no power steering in corners – because there are no excessive forces on the wheels and drive shafts. In general, it seems that the chassis of the Skoda Kamiq crossover is ready for more. Once I had the experience of driving a Skoda Kamiq with a more powerful 150-horsepower 1.5 TSI engine – and it felt equally great on the road thanks to the “tight” and composed suspension, as well as a steering wheel with medium sharpness (2.7 revolutions from stop to stop) and quite prompt responses to its turn. It’s a pity, but this engine has also disappeared from the current Ukrainian Skoda Kamiq range, and it is not currently available in prices. But there is a feeling that the suspension of the Skoda Kamiq is more elastic, and its steering wheel is somewhat heavier than that of the older Skoda Karoq crossover, which felt quite soft, comfortable, and relaxed. In the case of the Skoda Kamiq, it doesn’t come to outright breakdowns or jolts, but let’s ignore this interesting observation about the suspension.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The engine and gearbox do their best, but the equation with the variables “power, dynamics, economy” now also includes the parameter “weight”: it’s not easy to find a balance. If you start driving as dynamically as the engine allows (by the way, the 0-100 km/h acceleration is almost at the level promised), you get fuel consumption of 8.5-9 liters in the city. If you start driving economically, you get weak acceleration, but even so, my best city fuel consumption was about 7 liters. The truth is somewhere in the middle: get ready for 7.5-8 liters in the city and periodic use of S-box mode. Needless to say, typical for a robotic automatic DSG, you don’t feel the gearshift? If I have to, I’ll tell you: you only notice all the gear changes by changes in the digital tachometer and by ear, but definitely not by the jolts during the gear change. By the way, switching D/S modes is already enough; you can do without the Driving Mode Selection system , although it affects more variable settings. On the highway, when driving at 100 km/h, fuel consumption is 5-5.2 liters per 100 km.

Cost: how much does the Skoda Kamiq cost and what are the rivals

The Skoda Kamiq crossover is offered in Ukraine with a 95 hp 1.0 TSI gasoline engine paired with a 5-speed manual, or with a 115 hp 1.0 TSI gasoline engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic (as a test car); plus two configurations to choose from and the possibility of ordering additional option packages. I’d also like to note that there are currently promotional prices for the 1.0 TSI 115 DSG version; I’ll list all the price options later in the text.

The Skoda Kamiq Essence is off toa great start : front and side airbags, stabilization system, LED headlights, steel wheels with hubcaps, digital 8-inch dashboard display, manually controlled air conditioning, cruise control and speed limiter, infotainment system with 8.25-inch touchscreen display, Smart Link+ wireless connection and eight speakers, power windows, etc. The price of Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 95 manual transmissionEssence starts from 944 thousand UAH or $22.7 thousand; the price of Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 115 DSG Essence – from 1 million UAH or $24 thousand; promotional price of Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 115 DSG Essence – from UAH 898 thousand or $21.6 thousand.

The Skoda Kamiq Selection adds: Loft interior trim with Kota uni fabric, 16-inch alloy wheels, Climatronic air conditioning, rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel and front seats, etc. The price of Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 95 MKP Selection starts from UAH 1.02 million or $24.5 thousand; the price of Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 115 DSG Selection – from 1.08 million UAH or $26 thousand; promotional price of Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 115 DSG Selection – from UAH 962 thousand or $23.2 thousand.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

TheSkoda Kamiqcrossover offers a good list of equipment from the start: a digital instrument panel with several design options, a modern multimedia system with the ability to customize the desired shortcut buttons to the desired functions (it’s convenient!), air conditioning or even climate control and heated front seats. However, there is also room for options: electric drive of the driver’s seat settings, distance control system in front of the car, monitoring of driver’s attention and drowsiness, keyless entry, rearview camera, driving mode selection system, metallic color, 17-inch alloy wheels instead of 16-inch – and the initial price tag of the car easily added $3.5 thousand. To get a car like the one that became the hero of the material, you need to pay about $27 thousand, and that’s even taking into account the initial promotional price.

What will competitors offer for this money? I’ll give just a few examples, but they will give you an idea of the competition in this class. Firstly, I would like to mention the Peugeot 2008: a pleasant and interesting interior, good equipment, a diesel engine in the range and a hybrid entering the market right now – both promise not only better economy but also higher power. Secondly, I’d like to mention the Toyota Yaris Cross: even if there are some comments about space and price, what a miracle hybrid under the hood! The third competitor is the Nissan Juke, which has a small engine and cannot offer a spacious interior, but it can offer an original design and a great list of equipment. The fourth example is the new Jeep Avenger, which also trades practicality for an attractive design and adds a gasoline-electric hybrid. Finally, I would like to mention the Suzuki S-Cross as the fifth competitor: it has a fairly spacious interior, good ground clearance and a turbo engine, and the trump card of all-wheel drive. It’s also worth mentioning Ford Puma, Opel Mokka, Citroen C4, SEAT Arona, Hyundai Venue – that’s a total of ten cars! In reality, there are many more competitors, which makes it difficult to compete for the buyer’s wallet. Will the Skoda Kamiq crossover win this fight? And what are its advantages? So, here are the results…