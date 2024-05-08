The overall capabilities of a PC largely depend on the available graphics adapter. The video card actually determines the potential of a gaming system, video processing workstation, AI accelerator, and other conditions where a powerful GPU computer is required. What adapters are popular in Ukraine? We have analyzed the popularity ratings of video cards on price aggregators and large online platforms and identified the “top 10” series that attract users in Ukraine more often than others.

1. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB

GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB models are usually at the top of the current ratings. This is a very good choice for entry-level gaming systems. Immediately after the announcement, the graphics cards of this series were received with a certain coolness – many users expected a greater performance increase when changing the next generation of graphics cards. However, later the attitude changed, especially after the reduction of the starting retail price tags, which were traditionally far from the recommended ones.

The junior model of the RTX 40 line based on the AD107 processor with Ada Lovelace architecture is equipped with 8 GB of memory and is generally quite balanced. Typically, the GeForce RTX 4060 is 15% faster than its predecessor (RTX 3060), consumes only ~120 watts of power under load, and supports DLSS 3.0 with Frame Generation, which allows you to increase fps in projects with this scaling technology. Economical and powerful enough for Full HD mode. The very wide range of models presented obviously also contributes to the popularity of GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards.



MSI MPG B550 GAMING PLUS: материнська плата для платформи Socket AM4 з підтримкою PCI-E x16 4.0

2. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB

Without exaggeration, it is a phenomenal model from the RTX 30 line, which is still very relevant. According to the popularity ranking, it is “probably not the first, but not the second either.” Judging by user requests, GeForce RTX 3060 is in high demand. The model was introduced at the beginning of 2021, but already at that time it had uncharacteristic equipment for its class. It is the combination of the GA106 processor with 3584 cores, 12 GB of memory, 192-bit bus, and PCI-E x16 connection interface that still keeps this model in the user’s focus. Moreover, the demand for it is not decreasing. It is the GeForce RTX 3060 that remains the most popular graphics card among users of the Steam gaming service, and its share continues to grow.

The 8GB version of the GeForce RTX 3060 introduced later is already noticeably (15-20%) slower than the 12GB model. And the issue here is not so much the memory capacity as the use of a 128-bit memory bus instead of a 192-bit one. Given the small current difference in price ($300 vs. $320-330), it is the classic GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB models that look much more attractive.

3. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12 GB

A typical representative of the mid-top class and a very desirable model for mid-range gaming systems. It is the ultimate option for Full HD at maximum settings and a pretty decent solution for 1440p mode. GeForce RTX 4070 has a good balance of characteristics – GPU AD104 with 5888 CUDA cores, 192-bit bus and 12 GB of memory. At the same time, the graphics adapter has a power consumption of 200 watts, which is an advantage in this segment. The most picky players point out the lack of available RAM and the desirability of video cards with 16 GB on board, but the current NVIDIA range includes exactly these configurations.

Even with the advent of updated SUPER-modifications of the RTX 30 series, the developers have kept GeForce RTX 4070 in service, which only confirms the relevance of the model. The official reduction of the recommended price by $50 added to the attractiveness of these cards. The price adjustment is also felt in Ukraine – the starting versions of GeForce RTX 4070 are already offered from ~$630. Unfortunately, we have to say that solid mid-range models now have similar price tags.

4. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB

This model from NVIDIA also has a history that is not to be envied. It was the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti that was initially criticized by users. Indeed, what was forgiven somewhere for the junior RTX 4060 model caused considerable indignation in the case of the Ti modification. Yes, indeed, at first glance, a 128-bit bus, 8 GB of memory with modest bandwidth, and a PCI-E x8 connection interface look a bit ridiculous in this class. Therefore, this “technical baggage” negatively affected the gaming community even before the test results were available. Indeed, the story of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is a vivid example of how a video card should not be evaluated based on individual indicators alone. A comprehensive approach that takes into account all the nuances is important.

In practice, it turned out that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is 25-30% faster than the RTX 4060 and 10-15% faster than its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB. At the same time, the latter has a 256-bit bus and almost twice the memory bandwidth (448 GB/s vs. 288 GB/s). The Ada Lovelace architecture of GPUs with a radically increased L2 cache buffer makes it possible to compensate for the lack of ROM, so the final fps looks quite good in this segment. The 16GB version of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which appeared later, has almost no effect on the number of frames per second in games, but for specialized tasks where such capacity is appropriate, such modifications of video cards can also be interesting.

5. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12 GB

The updated SUPER versions of the graphics cards have become a useful addition to the lineup, allowing you to get more performance for the same money. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER has a GPU with a significantly increased number of functional units compared to the classic GeForce RTX 4070. Despite the fact that the configuration of the memory subsystem remained unchanged, the SUPER modification brought a 10-15% performance increase. Perhaps this is even more than one would expect from such an upgrade.

In most cases, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12 GB demonstrates the performance level of the GeForce RTX 3090 24 GB, losing to the latter only in 4K mode. However, a significant advantage of the RTX 40 line is DLSS 3 support, which sometimes allows you to restrain significant acceleration. The number of projects with intelligent scaling and Frame Generation is growing steadily, so it becomes an important argument in favor of new adapters. GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER has a recommended price similar to the original price of the classic GeForce RTX 4070. The basic versions of SUPER modifications are now offered for the equivalent of $650-670.

6. AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB

The Radeon RX 6600 8GB is the most popular among AMD products. It is undoubtedly the most powerful model in the $250-300 price range. A 2021 development that, thanks to its excellent price/performance ratio, is still very relevant for affordable entry-level gaming platforms.

In most projects, the Radeon RX 6600 is only marginally inferior to the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, with many examples where the AMD model even outperforms its opponent. The situation with ray tracing is somewhat worse, but in this class of graphics cards, performance in classic mode without additional visual “load” is usually a priority. The available range of Radeon RX 6600 8 GB is small, but you can choose a suitable model if necessary.

7. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB

A very interesting model for advanced gaming configurations. Perhaps the most anticipated update to the RTX 40 line during the announcement of SUPER modifications. The upgraded model is based on the AD103 chip with an increased number of computing units, has a 256-bit bus, and 16 GB of memory. The latter is what demanding and rational players have been waiting for for a long time. The increased local buffer allows you to adjust the picture quality without restrictions even in “heavy” projects in 1440p mode and feel much more confident in 4K.

Before the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, those wishing to get a powerful NVIDIA graphics card with 16 GB of memory had to look at the much more expensive GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is also not an affordable graphics adapter ($950+), but it is an opportunity to save $200-300, getting only 5-10% less fps.

MSI MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI: a platform for powerful systems based on the top Intel Core processors of the 13th/14th generations

8. AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16 GB

A striking mid-top position, this time from AMD. The Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB is a very worthy competitor to the GeForce RTX 4070 12GB, usually outperforming the latter in unenhanced modes. With the introduction of NVIDIA’s SUPER versions of the RTX 40 series, AMD has optimized the price tags of its graphics cards, traditionally offering a slightly better price/performance ratio. The presence of 16 GB of memory is an additional competitive advantage of this model, so the increased user attention to the Radeon RX 7800 XT is obviously not accidental.

A wide range of graphics cards in this series is available in Ukraine, allowing you to choose the best option for your needs and capabilities. In general, the Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB can be recommended for optimal gaming configurations that are ready for any challenge in both Full HD and 1440p modes.

9. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB

The GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card also made it to the top ten popular models. Despite the fact that this model will be introduced back in 2019, as we can see, even in 2024 it is still relevant. Although it is more appropriate to use the term “in demand” here. Of course, these models are currently attracted by their extremely low price. The basic adapters of the series are offered from $150-160, so if the budget for buying a video card is limited to a similar limit, then there are few alternative options.

Of course, the capabilities of the TU117 model with 896 processors and 4 GB of memory are not impressive. In heavy projects, even in Full HD with minimal graphics quality, you may have questions about the number of fps. However, you shouldn’t consider GeForce GTX 1650 a slot stub either. It allows you to play modern games, but if this is the priority model of PC use, it is better to focus on more productive graphics cards if possible.

10. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB

The GeForce RTX 3050 8GB closes out the top ten most popular series of graphics cards. Despite their very attractive price ($250+), the base line RTX 30 graphics cards of the previous generation have been losing ground lately. In this price category, the Radeon RX 6600 8 GB is now much more powerful, and if you need a more productive model for gaming, you can now choose GeForce RTX 3060 or GeForce RTX 4060.

Earlier this year, NVIDIA offered a lightweight 6GB version of the GeForce RTX 3050. It uses the GA107 chip with 2304 cores, and with the reduction in memory capacity to 6 GB, it was also necessary to reduce the bus bit rate from 128 to 96 bits. As a result, the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB lost up to 30% of the performance of the base version of the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB. Even so, interest in the GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB is growing. Obviously, it’s the excellent efficiency that attracts people – the card consumes only about 70 watts of power under load and doesn’t require an additional power supply. The price is no less important. The retail price of the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB already starts at the equivalent of $190-200, so we assume that these models will gradually replace the GTX 1650 line of adapters. Still, the GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB is significantly faster and supports DLSS 2.0, which is quite important in this class.

In addition to the listed series of graphics cards, we’ll highlight models of several other lines that are close to the top ten devices in terms of popularity.

First of all, we should mention the Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16 GB. AMD has made a very successful relaunch of this model, which was initially officially offered only for the Chinese market. With the expansion of the model range and the price reduction, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16 GB can even claim a position in the progressive configuration of an economical player. It is not surprising that interest in this model has increased significantly recently. Moreover, in some online stores, Radeon RX 7900 GRE is already starting to get into the top ten popular graphics cards.

We can also see an increase in interest in the Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB. A balanced mid-range model with increased memory capacity is a good option for an optimal gaming configuration when you can afford ~$500 to buy a video card. The Radeon RX 7700 XT is on average 15-20% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and the 12GB of memory gives you more room to tweak the quality settings. However, NVIDIA models in this class are somewhat more affordable and have lower power consumption.

Retail price tags with the equivalent of $2000+ do not stop potential buyers of GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB. Both uncompromising players and users who need the most powerful GPU computer with 24 GB of memory on board for specialized tasks are willing to pay such bills for uncompromising performance and capabilities.

Demanding gamers with somewhat more modest requirements and a willingness to spend $1200-1300 on a video card usually look towards the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16 GB. In this case, the SUPER modification is almost identical in performance to the base RTX 4080 version, but it is cheaper, allowing you to save ~$200.

The Radeon RX 7600 8 GB is worth noting. It is a good opponent for the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB, which is usually cheaper. However, as we can see, even despite the difference of $30-50, users often prefer models from NVIDIA.