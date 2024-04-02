According to the Steam hardware survey for March 2024, 6.92% of all users use the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The share increased by 0.75% over the past month.

In addition to RTX 3060, the top five most popular graphics cards also include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, which is used by 4.10% of users, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 – 4.07%, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – 4.05%, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, which is used by 3.98% of respondents.

The second graphics card with the largest increase in users over the past month is the NVDIAI GeForce RTX 4060. It is now the eighth most popular, with a 0.60% increase over the past month.

Overall, NVIDIA graphics cards account for 78% of all Steam users. This is followed by AMD with 14.64%, Intel with 7.24%, and 0.12% for the rest. Intel processors are ahead of AMD – 68.07% vs. 31.93%.

As for the amount of RAM, the 32 GB variant is becoming increasingly popular, which saw an increase of 2.10% over the past month. At the same time, the 16 GB variant remains the most popular, which is owned by almost half of Steam users.