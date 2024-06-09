Test drive of the Opel Mokka-e electric car: key questions and answers

The story of the Opel Mokka-e should be told by mentioning the Citroen e-C4 – and vice versa. After all, both electric vehicles are related in terms of their technology, but they are not complete twins. Moreover, they are competitors and, at the same time, seem to complement each other in terms of market positioning. I hope it will be interesting. I know for sure that it will be detailed. So: the main questions and answers about the Opel Mokka-e electric car!

Design: what is the Opel Mokka in general and what is the Opel Mokka-e in particular?

The second-generation Opel Mokka is a compact crossover in the B-SUV segment that is extremely popular in Europe and Ukraine. However, here’s what’s important: in the case of the Opel Mokka, this general description should also include the words “designer, youthful, stylish”. After all, it is true – in the modern lineup of Opel models, the Opel Mokka crossover is one of the most attractive and interesting cars in terms of design.

For example, it was the Opel Mokka crossover that was the first to receive the Opel Vizor front end, which later became the brand’s signature feature on all modern models: a flat black insert that seems to connect the headlights and is outlined by a chrome contour. Add the hemisphere of the side windows, narrow lights on the trunk lid, and luxurious two-tone wheels – this crossover really looks dynamic and fresh, even after several years of assembly line life!

The design and overall dimensions (length – 4.15 meters; width – 1.79 meters; height – 1.53 meters; wheelbase – 2.56 meters) are identical for the Opel Mokka car and the Opel Mokka–e electric car. All the differences are contained in just one small letter-logo “e”, which means major technical changes under the hood. A similar story is happening in the cabin.

In the sense that the Opel Mokka and the Opel Mokka-e electric car are based on the Opel Pure Panel interior concept: two displays combined into one horizontal element. We can also note the ventilation deflectors, which have different shapes and are located at different levels. And it’s also worth mentioning the wide central dashboard, completely covered in black gloss (hello, fingerprints) and a small joystick transmission switch.

Speaking of transmission: of course, the usual automatic gearbox is available only in the gasoline version of the Opel Mokka; but the Opel Mokka-e electric car gets a gearbox for the electric motor. Accordingly, some changes were required to the control joystick: the usual P-R-N-D positions are present, but instead of the M (Manual) button, the B (Brake) button is now installed. The Opel Mokka-e crossover is also distinguished by a button with the “e” logo under the center display. This button opens access to the page of specific settings relevant to the electric vehicle: energy consumption statistics, charging time, etc. Another small feature of the Opel Mokka-e is an additional tab for the driver’s display, which is also related to the electric vehicle.

In the rear of the cabin, however, everything is identical: a massive threshold forces you to step over it, the overwhelming roofline makes you duck your head a bit, and in general, boarding takes place through small doors – and finally, there is also a small amount of space behind the passengers. Frankly speaking, there are more spacious B-SUV crossovers. However, compared to conventional B-class hatchbacks, the Opel Mokka in general and the Opel Mokka-e electric car in particular still justify the increase in size and allow adults or teenagers to really sit behind them: there is minimal but sufficient knee room, and there is some headroom. There is also room for suitcases – the trunk is designed for 310 liters of useful volume.

The concept of Opel Pure Panel with two displays is generally known from other models of the brand – for example, all this has already been described on the example of Opel Grandland. Among the features of the Opel Mokka-e electric car, it should be noted that the display tabs (driver and central) are dedicated to electrical issues. I’d also like to note the excellent trim materials: combined leather and Alcantara, contrasting stitching, and light inserts. Such materials are pleasant to the touch, fix the body well (here I would like to thank the comfortable seats), and do not soar too much even in the summer heat. If you add color accents, it would be perfect from the point of view of the youth image of Opel Mokka! Although practicality has not been forgotten: a more or less sufficient rear row of seats, a trunk with a two-story floor and hooks for packages.

Technology: how does the Opel Mokka-e electric car work?

The Opel Mokka-e electric crossover is interesting because it serves as an example of the general electrification of the SMR/eSMR platform from Stellantis. After all, many compact hatchbacks and crossovers of various brands based on the SMP/eSMP platform were initially equipped with this technology: we are talking about electric versions of the Opel Mokka and Opel Corsa, Citroen C4, Peugeot 208 and Peugeot 2008, DS 3 and many others.

So, what is the CMP platform? It is the basis for compact cars – B/B-SUV classes and some models on the verge of C-class. Usually, independent front suspension and semi-dependent rear suspension are used; front-wheel drive is usually used; although the new Jeep Avenger has already shown the possibility of implementing all-wheel drive. Finally, 3-cylinder gasoline engines or 4-cylinder turbo diesel engines are usually installed.

But if a fully 100% electric drive is used, then this platform is already called eSMR – and its first embodiment in terms of technology is what we see on the Opel Mokka-e test electric vehicle. We are talking about a battery with a nominal capacity of 50 kWh, consisting of 216 cells and operating at 350 volts, and a permanent magnet electric motor (PSM – Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) with a capacity of 100 kW or 136 hp with a torque of 260 Nm.

And the next stage in the development of this eSMR platform was the emergence of an enlarged battery and a new electric motor – all the things we saw on the Citroen e-C4. At the same time, both technical solutions are now being used with equal success within the Stellantis concern, even within the same model: for example, there is already an Opel Mokka Electric crossover with modified technology (but it is not represented in Ukraine); and, for example, Citroen e-C4 on the European market has different batteries/electric motors depending on the configuration. Or there is even a combination of different elements: for example, the commercial van Opel Combo Electric has a standard 100 kW electric motor, but an enlarged battery of 54 kWh.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The Opel Mokka-e electric car shows us the first original technical implementation of the eSMR platform – a 100 kW electric motor and a 50 kWh battery. The layout is familiar: front independent MacPherson suspension and rear semi-dependent U-beam suspension, the electric motor is located in front under the hood, the drive is on the front wheel, and the battery is installed in the lower part of the body. And, what is very important, the battery does not affect the feeling of spaciousness of the cabin – it does not pinch the legroom. The charging port of the CCS Combo 2 is located on the rear wing of the electric vehicle, on the driver’s side. The Opel Mokka-e crossover can accept alternating AC current with a capacity of up to 11 kW (then it takes about 5 hours to fully charge the battery), and it is also possible to quickly charge with a constant DC current with a maximum capacity of up to 100 kW (then the battery can be replenished within 20-80% in just 30 minutes). Other declared characteristics include acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds, a top speed of 150 km/h, a range of up to 338 km, and a curb weight of 1598 kg.

Behind the wheel: how far can the Opel Mokka-e electric car go?

It all depends on the driving conditions and driving style. And driving the Opel Mokka-e is quite easy – in the broadest sense of the word. Starting from a standstill is smooth, but further acceleration to increase speed is quite active and seamless: everything is as expected from an electric vehicle. In normal driving mode, the engine’s response to small presses of the accelerator pedal is stretched out and soft, and to get the maximum dynamics, the pedal needs to be pressed more actively and deeply. This setting may seem strange at first, but in fact, you quickly get used to it and then find it logical. After all, when accelerating smoothly, when driving in traffic, when there are many cars around, the acceleration control is smooth; however, if necessary and with active accelerator pedal depression, you can instantly get good power and dynamics.

Other driving modes give different sensations. For example, in ECO mode, the power and dynamics are frankly understated, everything is very slow and leisurely. Potentially, this is how you can achieve the best economy. But in reality, it’s impossible to coexist normally with such an ECO mode, just trust me. Moreover, thanks to the aforementioned settings, even in normal mode, you can drive smoothly, leisurely and economically and at the same time not limit yourself in power – it’s just that everything is controlled by your foot, not by another additional switch. But the SPORT mode, as expected, releases all the power of the electric motor, and with quite active reactions. It turns out to be interesting and dynamic!

However, in any mode, the steering wheel remains quite light; at the same time, the Opel Mokka-e crossover reacts quickly to the driver’s actions and wishes. Together with the compact dimensions of the body, all this creates the impression of a truly youthful and active driving style – as if your favorite dog has finally run out for a morning walk: it twists, turns, jumps! I’m talking about the dog and the Opel Mokka-e electric car at the same time. After all, in general, the Opel Mokka crossover seems to have tried to combine a rather “bumpy” suspension with a small wheelbase – and this combination often results in a somewhat harsh rear suspension. On good roads and highways, there’s no such feeling; but on broken city streets and suburban roads, it’s noticeable. However, it is the electric version of the Opel Mokka-e that suddenly has an unexpected advantage in the form of weight gain, which affected the behavior of the suspension. It’s still hard to talk about total comfort, but the ride has already become softer. And if the body roll in corners were reduced, it would be even better.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The electric motor, as expected, offers smooth acceleration and a feeling of silence, because the Opel Mokka–e crossover itself is quite quiet – in terms of aerodynamics, suspension, and noise isolation from the wheels. The DRIVE MODE switch affects the behavior of the powertrain itself, its response to accelerator pedal pressing, maximum power and sense of dynamics. Perhaps the activation of the SPORT mode should also affect the steering wheel, but I personally did not feel it. Braking-recovery in B-mode feels good; although it is inconvenient to activate this B-mode by pressing a small button – I would rather operate the paddles under the steering wheel. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes 9.6 seconds when using the SPORT mode and almost full battery charge. As for the power reserve…

So, let’s look at the range – and it won’t be easy. To begin with: the trunk lid has a noticeable inscription of 324 km; the technical specifications file already indicates a range of 338 km; and the display in the cabin promises even more – up to 342 km even with an incomplete (96%) battery charge, but in ECO mode. By the way, when you change driving modes, the Opel Mokka-e instantly recalculates the predicted range – and where it was 342 km before, you can already see 326 km or even 310 km. So where is the truth?

In terms of energy consumption per 100 kilometers. But it also gives a considerable range: in the city, the minimum is about 11 kWh per 100 km; the maximum can reach 18-19 kWh per 100 km; but if we talk on average, I got 14-15 kWh per 100 km. Taking into account the battery capacity of 50 kWh, the mathematical calculation gives us 330-350 km of range. But if we subtract -10% for the buffer zone (the battery is not fully utilized, the owner never reaches 0% battery charge, etc.), we get the same 300+ promised kilometers – I admit that this range is quite realistic.

Of course, if you drive dynamically, you can only get 250 km in the city; but if you drive as carefully as possible, you can try to reach 400 km. It all depends on the driving style, driving conditions, speed, climate control, etc. However, it is also worth noting that the electric motor of the Opel Mokka-e crossover allows for such a wide range of energy consumption.

On the highway, when driving at a speed of about 100 km/h, everything is more clear – the energy consumption is 16 kWh per 100 km, which gives us 310 km of range. Subtract -10% as a non-consumable reserve, and we get 280 km of range. So, the general results of the autonomy of the Opel Mokka-e electric vehicle can be described as follows: in the city – a range of 300+ km; on the highway – a range of 300- km.

Cost: how much does the Opel Mokka-e cost and what is the surcharge compared to the ICE versions?

The Opel Mokka-e electric car is offered to Ukrainian buyers in only one, but the maximum Ultimate configuration: ABS and ESP systems, front and side airbags, inflatable side curtains, cruise control and speed limiter, lane keeping assist, driver fatigue monitoring, traffic sign recognition system, climate control, 180-degree rearview camera and parking sensors, automatic parking system, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry system, Alcantara interior trim, 12-inch digital instrument cluster display, NAVI PRO multimedia system with 10-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Matrix LED adaptive headlights, turn signal function, automatic low beam/high beam, black roof, chrome body inserts, 18-inch alloy wheels, etc.

The crossover Opel Mokka–e Ultimate 2024 costs from 1.314 million UAH or $33 thousand. You can also now find electric cars made in 2023, they are 47 thousand UAH cheaper – so Opel Mokka–e Ultimate 2023 costs from 1.267 million UAH or $31.7 thousand.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The equipment is really very good: matrix headlights with good bright light and adaptive control, two-tone 18-inch wheels, climate control and heated seats/steering wheel, many driver aids, and pleasant interior materials. The logic is clear: once you choose, you get everything. A similar approach is professed by the Opel Mokka GS with a 1.2-liter 130-horsepower gasoline engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission; the difference is only in a couple of equipment items. Such a gasoline car in 2024 costs UAH 1.16 million or $29 thousand – that is, the surcharge for the electric drive is about UAH 153 thousand or $3.8 thousand.

By the way, since the Citroen e-C4 is constantly mentioned, the Opel Mokka-e electric car is $1-1.3 thousand cheaper (depending on the 2023/2024 version), and the surcharge is lower than the ICE version, so the payback period should be shorter.

Although many factors can affect the payback period/mileage of an electric vehicle: periodic power outages, rising kWh costs – but also take into account the increase in excise taxes/fuel taxes, etc. Therefore, I suggest leaving all these discussions for comments (I will definitely read and respond); after all, now another question is coming up for the final – about the electric car.

So, does the Opel Mokka-e have a right to exist?

Yes, of course it does. Of course, this does not mean that this choice is the most ideal. First of all, there are many Chinese electric cars for similar money: they offer larger dimensions, power, battery capacity – but they do not offer adaptation for Ukraine, a company warranty and service support from authorized dealers, there are questions about charging ports and repair capabilities, etc. Secondly, the aforementioned Citroen e-C4 electric car is already offered in Ukraine: with a more powerful electric motor, a larger battery, and softer suspension – but also with a slightly higher price and a different level of equipment. So, the competition between these two models turns out to be very interesting – they are not only competitors, but also complementary partners.

After all, the Opel Mokka-e electric car can attract completely different people: fans of a more youthful design, fans of high technology – just look at the Matrix LED headlights and the widescreen 12-inch driver display. The Opel Mokka-e electric car may be of interest to those buyers who already have enough power and range, but need to get a slightly lower price. Finally, the Opel Mokka-e crossover may be an option for customers who absolutely need an electric car and a German brand – for example, it may be a company vehicle for representing various German companies. All of these are called “purchase/use scenarios” and, as you can see, there can be many such scenarios. And for all these scenarios and many others like them, the Opel Mokka-e electric car is perfect – even if it is not perfect, it is still quite interesting and original.

